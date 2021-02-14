Payton finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 121-99 win over the Rockets.

The arrival of Derrick Rose has contributed to Payton playing fewer than 30 minutes from each of the past three contests, but thus far, Rose's arrival hasn't hurt Payton too much from a production standpoint. Over those contests, Payton is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.7 steals, but it's fair to expect some level of regression in the scoring column moving forward. Payton has shot 53.8 percent from the field over that stretch, 10 percentage points above his season-long rate.