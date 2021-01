Payton posted four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Over the past three games, Payton is averaging just 6.3 points on 29.6 percent shooting, plus 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.3 minutes. Notably, over the past two games, he's losing minutes to rookie Immanuel Quickley. Both players have been inconsistent, so neither of them may reach 30-plus minutes on a regular basis moving forward.