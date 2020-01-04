Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Starting Friday
Payton (personal) is starting Friday's game against the Suns, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Payton joined the team in Phoenix after attending to a personal matter, and he'll be ready to roll for Friday's matchup. He's averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds over his last five starts.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.