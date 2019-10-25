Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Starting vs. Brooklyn
Payton is starting Friday's game against the Nets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Payton came off the bench in the regular-season opener, finishing with six points, four assists, three boards and a block over 17 minutes. He could be in line for even more minutes Friday after drawing the starting nod.
