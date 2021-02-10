Payton scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Heat.

Payton saw his minutes fall a bit compared to his last three games, dipping from an average of 34 minutes to 27 on Tuesday due to the addition of Derrick Rose. However, he remained in the starting lineup and put together a relatively strong performance that was centered on a return of solid shooting. Though Payton maintained a significant role in Rose's first game with the Knicks, his workload will be worth monitoring as the team also works Immanuel Quickley into its guard rotation.