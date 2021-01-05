Payton scored 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Payton had one of his worst shooting performances of the season, struggling to finish around the rim. He didn't attempt a shot from three-point range, and has now combined to attempt only three total shots from behind the arc across his last three contests. Even with his shooting struggles, Payton managed to record at least five assists for the fourth time in his last five games. While it's safe to bet that his production will come inefficiently, Payton is seeing consistent enough minutes that his counting stats should remain solid.