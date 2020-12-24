Payton finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists (five turnovers), two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 season-opening loss to the Pacers.

Payton didn't look comfortable in the opener, handing the ball over five times and not finding his teammates well. He should improve in coming games, but his playing time is far from safe with Alec Burks, rookie Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina all being other backcourt options. RJ Barrett will handle the ball a fair amount as well.