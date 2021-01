Payton recorded seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-94 loss to the Kings.

Friday marked one of Payton's least effective performances of the year, as he was inefficient shooting the ball an didn't get his teammates especially involved. While he's the Knicks' starting point guard, much of the team's offense funnels through RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, so Payton's upside is relatively low.