Payton scored five points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), had two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Payton struggled with his shot throughout the game, posting an abysmal 17% from field goal range and missing all four three pointers he attempted. Payton's value came more as a provider, leading the Knicks with seven assists, but coming off a season where he struggled with his shot, the guard did nothing to alleviate those concerns Wednesday.