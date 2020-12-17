Payton scored five points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), had two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 preseason win over the Cavaliers.
Payton struggled with his shot throughout the game, posting an abysmal 17% from field goal range and missing all four three pointers he attempted. Payton's value came more as a provider, leading the Knicks with seven assists, but coming off a season where he struggled with his shot, the guard did nothing to alleviate those concerns Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Back with Knicks•
-
Elfrid Payton: Waived by Knicks•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Balanced line in victory•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Another near triple-double Friday•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Teases triple-double against Utah•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Finds teammates in win over Bulls•