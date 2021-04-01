Payton delivered 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Payton missed nine of 11 possible games between Feb. 25 and Mar. 21, and he had been underwhelming upon his return with averages of just 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game over his previous four appearances before breaking out here. This was Payton's best scoring performance since Mar. 4, when he finished with 20 points in a win over the Pistons, and perhaps this is the game he was needing to spark his confidence up.