Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Teases triple-double against Utah
Payton pitched in 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.
Payton finished one dime and a few boards shy of a triple-double while committing just one turnover. He did all this despite a modest minute total, and Payton has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the Knicks thus far this season. He'll look to build on this performance heading into Friday's tilt against the Thunder.
