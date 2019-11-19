Knicks' Elfrid Payton: To miss at least 10 more days
Payton's hamstring strain has not yet healed, and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Payton has been sidelined since Oct. 28 due to the injury, and he'll need more time before the team clears him to return. At this point, it looks like he'll remain out at least until early December.
