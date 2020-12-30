Payton scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers.

With the Knicks' backcourt significantly thinned, Payton drew a season-high 36 minutes. He couldn't repeat the efficiency from his 27-point performance Sunday, but was still a key part of the offense and finished tied for the second most field-goal attempts and second-highest assist total on the team. While Alec Burks (ankle) and Austin Rivers (groin) may return soon and cut into Payton's role, it's also possible that he's earned the trust of coach Tom Thibodeau and will be locked into a consistent role until his performance declines.