Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Turnover troubles in 17 minutes
Payton had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Payton came off the bench, finished with more turnovers (five) than assists, and played limited minutes compared to starting point guard Dennis Smith, who saw 31 minutes. Payton got off to a good start in the preseason and appeared to have a chance of snagging the starting gig, but now it seems that Smith has won out, at least for now. As such, Payton may also have to battle with Frank Ntilikina for backup minutes unless the latter ends up shifting to shooting guard.
