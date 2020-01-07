Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Will play Tuesday
Payton (personal) has rejoined the team in Los Angeles and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Payton was initially deemed questionable due to a personal issue, but he's since rejoined the Knicks and figures to get the starting nod at point guard Tuesday evening. He's averaging 7.8 points and eight assists over his last six starts.
