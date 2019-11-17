The Knicks list Payton (hamstring) as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Payton seemingly took a step forward in his prolonged recovery from a right hamstring strain when he was deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Hornets, but he's apparently still in line to miss additional time. Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith will continue to shoulder the load at point guard until Payton is ready to play again.