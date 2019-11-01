Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Sunday
Coach David Fizdale said Payton (hamstring) won't be able to play Sunday against the Kings, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Payton was previously ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics and it now looks as though he will miss as least three games due to the right hamstring injury. The Knicks next play the Pistons on Wednesday, but it's not clear if the 25-year-old will be ready to go for that contest. Frank Ntilikina will receive the start at point guard Friday at Boston in his absence.
