Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Added to injury report
Mudiay is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Mudiay apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Jazz. The sprain is considered mild, so Mudiay figures to test the issue out during warmups before determining his availability for Tuesday's contest.
