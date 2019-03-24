Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Big stat line in loss
Mudiay produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Mudiay had another big game, starting in place of Dennis Smith (back). Mudiay has gone for 20 points in consecutive games, and he's been solid in facilitating and rebounding, too. With Smith likely out a couple more games, Mudiay is a good bet to replicate Sunday's production.
More News
