Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Bland stat line in loss
Mudiay put up 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Mudiay put up a bland stat line in Thursday's loss, despite starting and playing 25 minutes. Dennis Smith (back) was healthy enough to enter the rotation, and his presence cut into Mudiay's production. Mudiay has been great with Smith out of the lineup, but the former should be relegated back to fantasy benches now that the latter is healthy.
