Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Cleared to play Wednesday
Mudiay (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Mudiay missed Monday's contest against the Hornets due to an illness and was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday. It appears he's feeling better, however, and will see the floor against Philly. That said, he's struggled during the month of March, averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.8 minutes while shooting just 34.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Monday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Game-time call with illness Monday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Headed for bench role•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable Wednesday despite ankle sprain•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...