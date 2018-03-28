Mudiay (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Mudiay missed Monday's contest against the Hornets due to an illness and was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday. It appears he's feeling better, however, and will see the floor against Philly. That said, he's struggled during the month of March, averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.8 minutes while shooting just 34.3 percent from the field.