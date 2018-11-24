Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Delivers team-high 27 points
Mudiay contributed 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 114-109 win over the Pelicans.
Mudiay had a scoring outburst Friday night, as the 27-point performance marked his first game of over 20 points on the season. It was a much needed effort from Mudiay, not only for the team but for his self-confidence and his ability to maintain his role as the starting point guard moving forward.
