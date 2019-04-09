Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Done for season
Mudiay (shoulder) will sit out the Knicks' final two regular season games, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Mudiay had already been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Bulls, and the Knicks have now confirmed he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, as well. Mario Hezonja will make another start at point guard Tuesday, with Dennis Smith Jr. as the presumed backup.
