Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Double-double in Knicks debut Sunday
Mudiay scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.
While the performance wasn't without blemishes, Mudiay put together a strong first showing in a Knicks uniform. Jarrett Jack played only eight minutes as the starting point guard, scoring just two points and failing to record an assist, and with the team almost certainly headed back to the draft lottery in the wake of Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending knee injury, coach Jeff Hornacek may well hand the reins of the offense over to Mudiay to see what he can do.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will make Knicks debut Sunday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to debut Sunday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Shipped to New York•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 14 versus Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Back in Nuggets rotation•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Co-leads bench in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...