Mudiay scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.

While the performance wasn't without blemishes, Mudiay put together a strong first showing in a Knicks uniform. Jarrett Jack played only eight minutes as the starting point guard, scoring just two points and failing to record an assist, and with the team almost certainly headed back to the draft lottery in the wake of Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending knee injury, coach Jeff Hornacek may well hand the reins of the offense over to Mudiay to see what he can do.