Mudiay scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

It's his best performance to date as a Knick, at least on the offensive end. Mudiay's defense still needs work, but if he keeps scoring and distributing like this he should secure a full starter's workload at the point, ahead of Frank Ntilikina.