Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Drops team-high 20 in Monday's loss
Mudiay scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.
It's his best performance to date as a Knick, at least on the offensive end. Mudiay's defense still needs work, but if he keeps scoring and distributing like this he should secure a full starter's workload at the point, ahead of Frank Ntilikina.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start Thursday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: To get more run for rest of season•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Double-double in Knicks debut Sunday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will make Knicks debut Sunday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to debut Sunday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...