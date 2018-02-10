Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to debut Saturday
Mudiay is expected to make his Knicks debut Saturday against the Pacers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Though it's not an official confirmation, all signs are pointing to Mudiay taking the floor for his new team Saturday. Coach Jeff Hornacek noted that with Mudiay now in the mix -- along with Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke -- that Jarrett Jack's minutes will likely decrease, suggesting Mudiay should be getting significant run. We'll likely have to use a wait-and-see approach to determine how big of a role Mudiay will have, though it seems fair to assume he'll garner a bigger role than the 13.1 minutes he had been averaging over his past 10 outings with Denver.
