Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to start Thursday
Mudiay has been working with the first team during practices the last two days and will likely replace Jarrett Jack as the Knicks' starting point guard Thursday against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
It was always expected that Jack, who signed a one-year contract with the Knicks in September, was merely keeping the seat warm in the starting lineup for rookie first-round pick Frank Ntilikina, but with the teenager struggling with his offensive efficiency through 56 games, head coach Jeff Hornacek will give Mudiay, a trade-deadline pickup some run with the top unit. Though the 21-year-old Mudiay hasn't been particularly efficient in his own right in two-plus seasons in the NBA, he at least represents a higher-ceiling option than the veteran Jack. As such, the Knicks seem motivated to give Mudiay an extended look over the next few weeks to see if he fits in the team's long-term plans, with Ntilikina also expected to see a spike in playing time while Jack is more than likely phased out of the rotation entirely.
