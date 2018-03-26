Mudiay is dealing with an illness and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Hornets, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.

Despite being pushed to a bench role, Mudiay still put up some solid production for the Knicks in Sunday's tilt with the Wizards, posting 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists across 21 minutes. However, he's since come down with an illness and will now wait until pregame warmups before making a decision on his availability. Look for something to be provided closer to tip-off, though an absence from Mudiay would likely mean more minutes for guys like Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina.