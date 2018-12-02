Mudiay amassed 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

Mudiay has surpassed the 25-point plateau twice in the last five games, but those performances have bookended a three-game stretch where Mudiay totaled 29 points combined and played 23 minutes or fewer on each occasion. Coach David Fizdale's finicky rotations have made projecting playing time a difficult task game in and game out, but Mudiay should at least benefit from top backup Trey Burke exiting Saturday with a knee injury and having already been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Wizards. Burke's absence should pave the way for Frank Ntilikina to re-enter the rotation as Mudiay's top backup.