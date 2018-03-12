Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Hands out five assists versus Raptors
Mudiay scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 loss to the Raptors.
Mudiay finished third on the team in shot attempts as Enes Kanter (back) and Lance Thomas (thumb) both sat, finishing with a respectable stat line despite his team's lopsided loss. He underwhelmed in the first three games of the month, but hes bounced back with 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the last two. Mudiay will look to build on his recent success Tuesday against the struggling Mavericks.
