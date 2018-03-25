Mudiay will shift to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Mudiay's role had slowly been decreasing in recent weeks, playing 21 minutes or less in three of his last four contests. For that reason, it's not overly surprising the Knicks are making a change, which will likely result in even less playing time for Mudiay moving forward. Look for Trey Burke to start at point guard and Frank Ntilikina at shooting guard, while both Mudiay and Courtney Lee head to the bench in the corresponding moves. Both Burke and Ntilikina are on the rise and are players to keep an eye on in season-long leagues, while Mudiay and Lee should be avoided for fantasy purposes at this point.