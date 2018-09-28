Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Improves shooting
Coach David Fizdale noted Friday that Mudiay's shot has improved over the summer and that the guard has done a good job of limiting turnovers during training camp, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Mudiay is currently in contention for starting at point guard with Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke. The 22-year-old has a career average of just 37 percent from the field, so any improvement in this area would go a long way towards him winning the role as a starter since he's averaged 4.8 turnovers per 100 possessions, which is a respectable number for someone who's primarily handled the ball when on the court throughout his three years in the league.
