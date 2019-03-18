Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leads charge in win
Mudiay scored a team-high 28 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 win over the Lakers.
It's his best scoring performance since he dropped 32 on the Hawks just before Christmas. Mudiay will continue to start as long as Dennis Smith's back woes keep him sidelined, and while his production might be erratic in that role, he is capable of big numbers, making him an intriguing DFS tournament option.
