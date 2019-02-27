Mudiay scored a team-high 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Magic.

It was a bizarre night, which is perhaps fitting for a rare Knicks win -- none of their starters managed to score in double digits, but Mudiay and the second unit outscored Orlando's reserves by a massive 75-7. The fourth-year guard has scored at least 15 points in all three games since returning from his shoulder injury, but it looks for now like Mudiay will remain on the bench rather than getting a chance to start alongside Dennis Smith jr.