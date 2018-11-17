Mudiay posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots across 23 minutes in Friday's 129-124 loss to the Knicks.

Mudiay drew the start at point guard on Friday in what continues to be a puzzling situation in the Knicks' backcourt. Frank Ntilikina doesn't appear to be returning to a starting role anytime soon, and guys like Mudiay, Trey Burke and Alonzo Trier have certainly outdone Ntilikina so far this season. Mudiay really came into his own after joining the Knicks last season, where he ripped off big stat lines night-after-night despite averaging only 21 minutes per game over the last 25 games. With Ntilikina's benching, Mudiay, Burke and Trier all have enhanced value, but it's a toss-up as to who will be the best option moving forward.