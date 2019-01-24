Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Misses practice Thursday
Mudiay (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
A left shoulder injury kept Mudiay from participating in Thursday's practice, leaving his status for Friday's contest up in the air. Look for things to clear up closer to tip off. If Mudiay is ultimately unable to play, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke would likely benefit from increased run.
