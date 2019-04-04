Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Nears triple-double in loaa
Mudiay amassed 13 points (3-13, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Mudiay continued his strong all-around play despite struggling with his shot Wednesday. Over his past 10 games, the fourth-year guard's averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Given the lack of other playmaking options for the Knicks, Mudiay can be expected to play a leading role for the remaining four games of the season.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 17 on poor shooting•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Bland stat line in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Big stat line in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores seven points in loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.