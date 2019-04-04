Mudiay amassed 13 points (3-13, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Mudiay continued his strong all-around play despite struggling with his shot Wednesday. Over his past 10 games, the fourth-year guard's averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Given the lack of other playmaking options for the Knicks, Mudiay can be expected to play a leading role for the remaining four games of the season.