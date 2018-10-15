Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Nursing sprained ankle
Mudiay did not participate in Monday's practice due to a sprained ankle, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
This is the first report of Mudiay dealing with any type of ankle injury, so it's unclear exactly when the point guard picked up the ailment. The severity of Mudiay's injury will likely come to light later on Monday, but if he is unable to practice Tuesday, then his status for Wednesday's opener against the Hawks is suddenly in doubt.
