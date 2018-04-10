Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out for final game of season
Mudiay (concussion) will be sidelined for Wednesday's season finale against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Mudiay will be unable to pass through the league's concussion protocol before the end of the year, so he'll miss Wednesday's game. After being traded to New York at the deadline, he averaged 8.8 points on 36.8 percent shooting, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.
