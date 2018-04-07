Mudiay has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Mudiay left Friday's game after playing just eight minutes due to a headache, which has now been revealed as a concussion. He'll have to pass through protocol before seeing game action again. Though with only two games remaining for the Knicks following Saturday, there's a chance he'll be done for the season.