Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Saturday with concussion
Mudiay has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Mudiay left Friday's game after playing just eight minutes due to a headache, which has now been revealed as a concussion. He'll have to pass through protocol before seeing game action again. Though with only two games remaining for the Knicks following Saturday, there's a chance he'll be done for the season.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will not play Friday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Monday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Game-time call with illness Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....