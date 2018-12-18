Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Paces Knicks in loss
Mudiay scored a team-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-110 loss to the Suns.
After scoring a career-high 34 points against the Hornets last week, Mudiay nearly bettered that performance just four days later. He's scored in double digits in eight of the last nine games, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch as he locks down the starting PG spot for the Knicks, at least in the short term.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Career night in OT win•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Six dimes in loss Thursday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Records 16 points Monday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Goes off for 28 points•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Terrible in 20 minutes Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Delivers team-high 27 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...