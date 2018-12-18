Mudiay scored a team-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-110 loss to the Suns.

After scoring a career-high 34 points against the Hornets last week, Mudiay nearly bettered that performance just four days later. He's scored in double digits in eight of the last nine games, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch as he locks down the starting PG spot for the Knicks, at least in the short term.