Mudiay had 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.

Mudiay had his best game of the season Monday, contributing 16 points in 34 minutes. He made a driving layup with just over two seconds left in the second overtime period to tie the game before committing a questionable foul at the other end, eventually leading to a one-point loss. The point-guard rotation in New York is a little cloudy and at this stage, no one is the clear player to own. This performance is certainly no reason to go running to the waivers to grab Mudiay who had struggled mightily prior to this game.