Mudiay managed 15 points (7-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Mudiay drew the start despite dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during Saturday's loss to the Jazz. The 22-year-old point guard finished with a season high assist total, playing well against his former team while reaching double figures in scoring for the 10th straight tilt. Mudiay continues to be a consistent source of points and dimes, and he has the size to be a factor on the defensive end eventually even if this was the first time since Nov. 25 that he has recorded a steal and a block in the same game.