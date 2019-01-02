Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Posts 15 points, nine dimes in loss
Mudiay managed 15 points (7-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.
Mudiay drew the start despite dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during Saturday's loss to the Jazz. The 22-year-old point guard finished with a season high assist total, playing well against his former team while reaching double figures in scoring for the 10th straight tilt. Mudiay continues to be a consistent source of points and dimes, and he has the size to be a factor on the defensive end eventually even if this was the first time since Nov. 25 that he has recorded a steal and a block in the same game.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Added to injury report•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scoring barrage continues Friday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Paces Knicks in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Career night in OT win•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Six dimes in loss Thursday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...