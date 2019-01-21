Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Posts mediocre line in loss
Mudiay produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.
Mudiay saw a dip in minutes on Monday, as Alonzo Trier saw more time since returning from his hamstring injury. Although coach David Fitzdale's rotation switches are common knowledge, Mudiay seemed to be immune to his whims over the past few weeks, logging an average of 31.1 minutes over 16 games. This was his lowest minutes total since December 9th, and with both Trier and Frank Ntilikina waiting in the wings, Mudiay owners might want to monitor the Knicks' backcourt usage in the short-term.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 25 in London loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Pours in 19 points•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid all-around effort in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Posts 15 points, nine dimes in loss•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Tuesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.