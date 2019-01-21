Mudiay produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Mudiay saw a dip in minutes on Monday, as Alonzo Trier saw more time since returning from his hamstring injury. Although coach David Fitzdale's rotation switches are common knowledge, Mudiay seemed to be immune to his whims over the past few weeks, logging an average of 31.1 minutes over 16 games. This was his lowest minutes total since December 9th, and with both Trier and Frank Ntilikina waiting in the wings, Mudiay owners might want to monitor the Knicks' backcourt usage in the short-term.