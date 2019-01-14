Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Pours in 19 points
Mudiay totaled 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 28 minutes Sunday against the 76ers.
Mudiay turned in a respectable line in a 108-105 loss at home, although he's also committed seven turnovers over the course of his previous two contests. The 22-year-old has been worth keeping tabs on of late, averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steal in his last five matchups. He'll aim to keep it rolling Thursday in Washington.
