Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Practices Wednesday
Mudiay (shoulder) practiced Wednesday, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Mudiay hasn't played since Jan. 23 while dealing with a strained left shoulder, but it appears he's trending close to a return. That said, once he's back, it will probably be in a reduced role as a result of Dennis Smith Jr.'s presence.
