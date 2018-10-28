Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable for Monday
Mudiay (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against the Knicks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Mudiay's knee injury has prevented him from playing yet this season but the former first-round pick remains hopeful to play Monday against New York. The 21-year-old returned to practice Sunday which is great progress for the Knicks' guard.
