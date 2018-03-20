Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable Wednesday despite ankle sprain
Mudiay suffered a sprained right ankle in the second half of Monday's game against the Bulls, but is considered probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Mudiay was limited to 21 minutes Monday, which likely was a result of the ankle sprain. It doesn't appear to be a serious sprain though, as he's still expected to take the court as usual for Wednesday's contest. Look for Mudiay to test the ankle out during morning shootaround and if all goes as planned, he should start at point guard. If Mudiay were to surprisingly be held out, the Knicks would likely turn to Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina for more minutes in the backcourt.
