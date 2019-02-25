Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Providing scoring punch off bench
Mudiay played 19 minutes and produced 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one assist Sunday in the Knicks' 130-118 loss to the Spurs.
After the Knicks acquired Dennis Smith from the Mavericks in the midst of Mudiay's recovery from a strained left shoulder, the fourth-year point guard has predictably transitioned into a backup role since returning after the All-Star break. Coach David Fizdale thus far hasn't shown a willingness to play the two floor generals alongside one another, resulting in Mudiay logging less than 30 minutes in both of his first two games back. Mudiay has made the most of his limited run thus far with 15- and 19-point outings, but it's come on the back of unsustainable 53.8 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from distance. Despite his recent success, Mudiay still looks like a deep-league fantasy option.
