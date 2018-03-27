Mudiay (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Mudiay sat out Monday's game against the Hornets with an illness, but after a few days off, could potentially be back on the floor for Wednesday's contest. Look for him to reevaluated following morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. With Mudiay out Monday, it paved the way for Trey Burke to log 41 minutes of action, which allowed him to notch a whopping 42 points and 12 assists in a career performance.