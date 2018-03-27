Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Wednesday
Mudiay (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Mudiay sat out Monday's game against the Hornets with an illness, but after a few days off, could potentially be back on the floor for Wednesday's contest. Look for him to reevaluated following morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. With Mudiay out Monday, it paved the way for Trey Burke to log 41 minutes of action, which allowed him to notch a whopping 42 points and 12 assists in a career performance.
